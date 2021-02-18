Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy A72 4G model soon. In the latest development, the handset has been certified by Thailand's NBTC, hinting at its global launch. Last week, WinFuture had leaked the design and specifications of the Galaxy A72 4G, claiming it will come with an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Galaxy A72 4G will have an Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will feature a punch-hole cut-out design (Infinity-O) with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy A72 4G will pack a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor

The Galaxy A72 4G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Pricing and availability