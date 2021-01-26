Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 models in the coming weeks. In the latest development, GalaxyClub has revealed the prices of the upcoming handsets. According to the report, Galaxy A52 will carry a starting price-tag of €369 (roughly Rs. 32,800) and the Galaxy A72 will start at €449 (roughly Rs. 39,800). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72: At a glance

The Galaxy A52 and A72 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the handsets will house a quad-camera unit. While the A52 will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, the Galaxy A72 will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A72 will reportedly offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth camera. The Galaxy A52 will also have a similar camera arrangement, including a 64MP main sensor and three other unknown lenses. Up front, the handsets are tipped to pack a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A52's 5G model will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset while the 4G variant will have a Snapdragon 720G processor. The handset will offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A72 4G will come with a Snapdragon 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch How much will they cost?