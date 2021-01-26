Samsung's latest superphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has been making headlines with its high-end camera hardware, especially the periscope lens that lets you take shots of the moon. However, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor, this interesting piece of tech will not make its way to the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro flagships, which will arrive as fully-packed rivals to Samsung's S21 series.

Design and display OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: At a glance

As per the previous renders, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handsets will be up to 8.5mm thick and weigh under 200 grams. The vanilla OnePlus 9 model will bear a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the Pro version will have a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two additional lenses. On the other hand, the Pro model will have a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, they will have a 16MP and a 32MP selfie camera, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be fuelled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support. However, the Pro model will also feature 45W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handsets will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

