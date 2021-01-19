Vivo is gearing up to launch the X60 Pro+ smartphone in China on January 21. It will join the X60 and X60 Pro models which were unveiled last month. In the latest development, pre-bookings of X60 Pro+ have gone live in China against a token amount of CNY 50 (Rs. 560). Separately, the company has also shared an official poster, revealing its key features.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro+: At a glance

Vivo X60 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be offered in Dark Blue and Classic Orange color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will come with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a Samsung-sourced 50MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a portrait sensor. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The X60 Pro+ will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?