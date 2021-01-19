In a recent survey conducted by social media platform LocalCircles, it was found that only 18 out of every 100 Indian users surveyed were willing to accept WhatsApp's updated policies and continue using the platform. WhatsApp has been at the eye of the storm in recent times for issuing users with an ultimatum to consent to sharing private data with Facebook.

Eye-opening LocalCircles's survey reveals dwindling WhatsApp user base

The survey received 24,000 responses from WhatsApp users in 244 districts of India. A significant 36 percent want to reduce usage drastically, whereas 15 percent want to stop using WhatsApp entirely. Just 24 percent of the responders are considering switching to other messaging platforms, while 91 percent said they will not use payment features over concerns that WhatsApp will share transaction data with Facebook.

Double checked Download count data from Sensor Tower echoes the sentiment

Separately, Sensor Tower reports Signal and Telegram have witnessed almost four million downloads in India. Signal is leading with 2.3 million new downloads between January 6 and January 10 from India alone. Signal and Telegram had 24,000 and 1.3 million downloads respectively between January 1 and January 5. That amounts to a growth rate of 9,483 percent for Signal and 15 percent for Telegram.

WhatsApp puts up status updates clarifying intent to uphold privacy

Despite deferring the enforcement of the updated policy from February 8 to May 15, users continue to move to platforms with more transparent privacy policy practices such as Signal and Telegram. The WhatsApp official account sent status updates clarifying its stand to all its users. The update reiterated key points about user data confidentiality from its Twitter post last week.

Signal prospers as WhatsApp goes on the back foot