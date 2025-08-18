82 years later, Texas library gets its book back

A book, Your Child, His Family, and Friends, has been returned to the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) in Texas, USA, almost 82 years after it was due. The book was checked out in July 1943 and was due back in August of the same year. However, it wasn't returned until June this year when it was sent from Oregon with a sweet letter. SAPL detailed the entire incident recently.

Explanation letter The letter explained the book's long absence "After the recent death of my father, I inherited a few boxes of books he left behind," the sender wrote, adding that this book was also in this collection. Since their father was only 11 in 1943, the writer speculated that their grandmother had borrowed the book. "In that year, she transferred from Mexico City to work at the US Embassy. She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession."

Fee waiver It would have attracted a late fee of ₹79,000! "Hope there's no late fee for it because Grandma won't be able to pay for it anymore," read the letter further. The SAPL stopped charging late fees in 2021 to make its services more accessible. However, if it had continued the practice, the fine for nearly 30,000 days overdue at three cents/day at 1943 rates would have amounted to around $900 (₹78,600). The library received Your Child, His Family and Friends in good condition and is now displaying it.