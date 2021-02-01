-
Samsung Galaxy A72's support page goes live, launch imminent
South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to announce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A72.
In the latest development, the support page for the handset has gone live on the company's Latin America and Caribbean sites with model number SM-A725M, hinting at its imminent launch.
As per the reports, the Galaxy A72 may be offered in 5G and 4G variants.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A72: At a glance
The Galaxy A72, as per the leaked renders, is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The smartphone is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A72 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor while the 4G variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Both the variants will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery.
Information
Pricing and availability
Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be launched sometime in the coming weeks. As for the pocket-pinch, the 5G variant is tipped to carry a price-tag of around $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) and the 4G model could cost $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600).