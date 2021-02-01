South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to announce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A72. In the latest development, the support page for the handset has gone live on the company's Latin America and Caribbean sites with model number SM-A725M, hinting at its imminent launch. As per the reports, the Galaxy A72 may be offered in 5G and 4G variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A72: At a glance

The Galaxy A72, as per the leaked renders, is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The smartphone is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A72 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor while the 4G variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Both the variants will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Information Pricing and availability