Nubia Red Magic 6 will debut on March 4Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 03:32 pm
Nubia is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, on March 4. The company's president Nei Fei has compared the handset's performance to F1 cars, stating its highlights will be the display, fast-charging technology, touch response, and fan-based cooling.
As per the leaks, Red Magic 6 will offer a 144Hz screen, 120W fast-charging, and flagship-grade hardware.
Design and display
Red Magic 6 will boast of a 144Hz display
Nubia Red Magic 6 will have a conventional rectangular screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The electrochromic glass back panel will pack a triple camera setup.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.
Information
The handset may sport a 64MP main camera
The Red Magic 6 is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it might pack an 8MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It will offer support for 120W fast-charging
The Red Magic 6 will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability
The Red Magic 6 will be unveiled in China on March 4. The official pricing details will be announced at the launch event. However, considering the specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.