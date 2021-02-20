Nubia is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, on March 4. The company's president Nei Fei has compared the handset's performance to F1 cars, stating its highlights will be the display, fast-charging technology, touch response, and fan-based cooling. As per the leaks, Red Magic 6 will offer a 144Hz screen, 120W fast-charging, and flagship-grade hardware.

Design and display Red Magic 6 will boast of a 144Hz display

Nubia Red Magic 6 will have a conventional rectangular screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The electrochromic glass back panel will pack a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Information The handset may sport a 64MP main camera

The Red Magic 6 is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it might pack an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer support for 120W fast-charging

The Red Magic 6 will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability