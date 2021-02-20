Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy M62 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via Mukul Sharma) on the IMDA certification site with model number SM-M625F/DS, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing reveals that the Galaxy M62 will arrive as a 4G model with NFC support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M62 will bear a Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy M62 will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a quad camera module and an LED flash unit. The handset is likely to come with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information The handset may offer a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy M62 will reportedly pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals It will be equipped with an Exynos 9825 processor

The Galaxy M62 will be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

