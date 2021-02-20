-
Samsung Galaxy M62 bags IMDA certification, launch imminentLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 02:14 pm
Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy M62 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted (via Mukul Sharma) on the IMDA certification site with model number SM-M625F/DS, hinting at its imminent launch.
The listing reveals that the Galaxy M62 will arrive as a 4G model with NFC support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy M62 will bear a Super AMOLED display
Samsung Galaxy M62 will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a quad camera module and an LED flash unit.
The handset is likely to come with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Information
The handset may offer a 32MP selfie camera
The Galaxy M62 will reportedly pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie camera.
Internals
It will be equipped with an Exynos 9825 processor
The Galaxy M62 will be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy M62: Pricing and availability
Presently, there is no information regarding the launch and pricing details of the Galaxy M62. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.