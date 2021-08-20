OnePlus 9 RT, with Android 12, to debut in October

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 01:41 pm

OnePlus will announce a new 9 RT model in India and China in October this year, according to Android Central. It will arrive as an upgraded version of the 9R model. As per the report, the handset will draw power from a "higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870" processor and will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 RT is tipped to offer the same display as the OnePlus 9R model. It will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. We also expect it to have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup.

Cameras

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The 9 RT will boast a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor which was used in the OnePlus 9 series as an ultra-wide lens and the Nord 2 5G as the main snapper. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For reference, the 9R has a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Internals

It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OnePlus 9 RT will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in India in October this year. For reference, the OnePlus 9R starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.