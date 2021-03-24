OnePlus has launched its flagship 9 and 9 Pro smartphones in India. The line-up comes with a starting price-tag of Rs. 49,999 for the vanilla model. As for the key highlights, the handsets feature an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a Hasselblad-branded camera setup, and a multi-layered cooling system called 'OnePlus Cool Play.' Here's our roundup.

What works and what doesn't OnePlus 9 Our Rating Pros: Excellent display with adaptive refresh rate Clean UI Impressive fast-charging Excellent main and ultra-wide cameras Flagship hardware Cons: Lack of a telephoto camera No IP rating Sub-par battery life No wireless charging (Indian variant)

Design and display The 9 Pro features a QHD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the 9 Pro offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. The duo offers a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

Information The phones sport a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 packs triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, they offer a 16MP camera.

Internals They support 65W wired fast-charging

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging (only on Pro model). The handsets also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro: Pricing and color options

The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is available in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky colors. The Pro model costs Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It is offered in shades of Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

OnePlus 9 series: Sale date and offers

The OnePlus 9 Pro and 9 will go on sale starting April 1 and April 15, respectively, via Amazon, OnePlus e-store, and other partner offline stores. For the OnePlus community and Amazon Prime users, the Pro model will be available from March 31. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on transactions via American Express cards through the OnePlus e-store.

OnePlus has also released an update for 9 series

Separately, OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the 9 and 9 Pro models. It has a download size of 345MB. As per the changelog, it brings optimizations for charging stability, UI display, Bluetooth compatibility, system stability, and improved telecommunication functions. The firmware will also introduce a range of camera improvements, including optimized video filming fluidity.