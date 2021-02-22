-
OnePlus 9 Pro, 9E's specifications leaked: Details here
OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9E (aka 9 Lite) models sometime in March.
In the latest development, Techmaniacs has leaked the key specifications and features of the 9 Pro and 9E.
As per the leak, the handsets will come with high refresh rate screens, multiple cameras on the back, and a Snapdragon 690 chipset on the 9E.
Design and display
OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 120Hz QHD+ display
While not much is known about the design of OnePlus 9E, the 9 Pro will sport a punch-hole display with curved edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
On the other hand, the 9E will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
OnePlus 9E will sport a 64MP primary camera
OnePlus 9 Pro will pack a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 3.3x zoom lens. Details of the fourth sensor are unknown at the moment.
The 9E will offer a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. However, it is unclear if the rear camera will include any additional sensors.
Internals
The Pro model will draw power from Snapdragon 888 chipset
The OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 690 chipset, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pro model may be offered with higher RAM and storage.
Under the hood, the 9E will pack a 5,000mAh battery whereas the 9 Pro will be fueled by a smaller 4,500mAh battery.
Information
OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E will be announced at the time of launch, sometime in March. However, the 9 Pro is likely to start at around Rs. 55,000 while the 9E may be priced at nearly Rs. 25,000.