-
Redmi Note 10 Pro's leaked retail box confirms punch-hole designLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 08:25 pm
-
Redmi will launch the all-new Note 10 series, which is said to include Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max models, on March 4.
In the latest development, a Twitter user named Mi Update Philippines has leaked an image of Note 10 Pro's retail box, confirming that the handset will have a punch-hole design and a quad rear camera unit.
-
-
Design and display
Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer a 120Hz LCD screen
-
The Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP52 dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will house a quad camera module.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
The handset will sport a 64MP main camera
-
The Redmi Note 10 Pro will pack a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor
-
The 4G version of Redmi Note 10 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Redmi Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on March 4. However, considering the specifications and features, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 18,000.