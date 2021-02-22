Redmi will launch the all-new Note 10 series, which is said to include Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max models, on March 4. In the latest development, a Twitter user named Mi Update Philippines has leaked an image of Note 10 Pro's retail box, confirming that the handset will have a punch-hole design and a quad rear camera unit.

Design and display Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer a 120Hz LCD screen

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP52 dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will house a quad camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will sport a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will pack a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor

The 4G version of Redmi Note 10 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability