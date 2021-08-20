Motorola Edge (2021), with a 144Hz display, goes official

Motorola Edge (2021) launched in the US

Motorola has launched the latest version of its Edge smartphone, the Edge (2021), in the US. It succeeds the original Edge model which was announced last year. Priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000), the handset comes with a 144Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, 30W fast-charging support, and a new 'Ready For PC' functionality. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge (2021) features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in a single Nebula Blue color variant.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge (2021) is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.25) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Motorola Edge (2021) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. With the 'Ready For PC' feature, you can connect your computer to the phone's 5G network, share files, and use the selfie camera as a webcam.

Information

Motorola Edge (2021): Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge (2021) is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. It will go on sale in the US starting August 23 via Amazon, Motorola's official website, and other partner retailers with a limited-time discount of $200 (around Rs. 14,900).