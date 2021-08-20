Motorola Edge 20 Pro confirmed to debut in India soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:30 am

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launched in India soon

Motorola had launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India earlier this week. Now, Prashanth Mani, the company's top boss in the country, has confirmed that the Edge 20 Pro will be launched in India soon. For the unversed, the handset was announced globally in July with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup.

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ OLED panel

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Iridescent Cloud color variants along with a Blue Vegan Leather edition.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, it costs €700 (roughly Rs. 60,900) and in China, the handset debuted as Edge S Pro at CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 27,500). The India-specific model is speculated to be priced at around Rs. 35,000.