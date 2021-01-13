Last updated on Jan 13, 2021, 12:05 am

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, Motorola has launched the One 5G Ace model in the US. Priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 29,400), it will go on sale starting January 13. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola One 5G Ace: At a glance

The Motorola One 5G Ace features a punch-hole cut-out and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped triple camera system and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in a single Frosted Silver color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola One 5G Ace sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One 5G Ace is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?