ASUS ROG Phone 5S to feature Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 02:05 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 5S likely to debut in August

ASUS is likely to launch an updated ROG Phone 5 series smartphone, called the ROG Phone 5S, later this month. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the key specifications of the handset. According to the leak, the ROG Phone 5S will come with a 144Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, up to 18GB of RAM, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone might offer an in-display fingerprint sensor

Details regarding the design of the ASUS ROG Phone 5S are scarce at the moment. However, considering that it might take after the current ROG Phone 5 series, the handset might feature a conventional screen with prominent top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leak claims that it will bear an OLED display with a 144Hz high refresh rate.

Information

It might be equipped with triple rear cameras

The ROG Phone 5S's camera details are unclear at the moment. For reference, the ROG Phone 5 sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro snapper. Up front, it has a 24MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be loaded with up to 18GB of RAM

The ASUS ROG Phone 5S will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ROG Phone 5S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 5S will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in August itself. However, for reference, the ROG Phone 5 starts at Rs. 49,999 in India.