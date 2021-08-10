Realme Book to go official on August 18

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 01:27 pm

Realme Book's launch scheduled for August 18

Realme will launch its first-ever laptop, the Realme Book, in China on August 18, the company has announced on Weibo. At present, it is unclear if there will be multiple models for the laptop. According to the previous leaks, the Realme Book will offer a 14-inch display, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and Harman Kardon speakers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will house a backlit keyboard and a full-sized touchpad

The Realme Book will feature a slim design with a metallic chassis and narrow bezels. The device shall bear a 14-inch 2K display, a backlit keyboard, a full-sized touchpad, and a dedicated fingerprint scanner. The tech giant is also expected to unveil a lightweight 'Realme Book Slim' model, which will tip the scales at 1.3kg.

Information

A 54Wh battery is expected

The Realme Book might draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, paired with Intel Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of storage. It will run on Windows 10 Home and is expected to pack a 54Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

It will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The Realme Book will be equipped with an array of I/O ports, including two Type-C 3.1 ports, a USB 3.2 Generation-1 port, and a headphone jack. In terms of wireless connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Under the hood, the device is also likely to sport two Harman Kardon speakers and three microphones.

Information

Realme Book: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Realme Book in China will be announced at the time of its launch on August 18 at 12:30pm IST (3pm local time). However, it is tipped to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 55,000.