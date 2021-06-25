Realme GT 5G Master Edition confirmed; key specifications tipped

Realme GT 5G Master Edition might offer a Snapdragon 870 processor

Realme is reportedly working on a new Master Edition for its GT 5G handset. The company's Vice President Xu Qi Chase has shared an unannounced phone's image on Weibo, which suggests that it will be designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the handset in the image is the upcoming Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

It may bear a 6.55-inch display

As per the image, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will look different from the standard GT 5G model. It is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it shall have a vertical and centrally-positioned triple camera arrangement. The device is likely to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen.

There will be a 50MP Sony camera

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will reportedly pack a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie snapper.

The phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The battery details are still under the wraps. The handset will run on Android 11 and should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

At present, details pertaining to the pricing of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition are unknown. For reference, the standard Realme GT 5G costs €449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in the global markets.