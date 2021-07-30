RedmiBook 15 laptop to debut in India under Rs. 50,000

Ahead of launch, RedmiBook 15's prices and specifications leaked

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the RedmiBook 15 as its first laptop in India on August 3. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the pricing details of the device, claiming it will be priced under Rs. 50,000. As per the report, the RedmiBook 15 will come with a Full-HD LCD display and 11th-generation Core i3 and Core i5 processor options.

Design and display

The laptop will have a webcam

The RedmiBook 15 is likely to feature a slim body with narrow side bezels. Going by the teaser images, the top bezel will pack a webcam. It will also have dual 2W speakers. The laptop is tipped to bear a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and will be offered in a Charcoal Gray color option.

Internals

It will boot Windows 10 OS

The RedmiBook 15 will be powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it will run on Windows 10 OS. Details regarding its battery capacity are yet to be revealed. However, it will be bundled with a 65W charger.

Information

It will provide an HDMI port for connectivity

The I/O ports on RedmiBook 15 will include a USB Type-C 3.1 port, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI slot, and an audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it will provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pocket-pinch

RedmiBook 15: Price and competition

As per the latest tip-off, the RedmiBook 15 will be priced under Rs. 50,000 in India. In this price-range, the laptop will be in direct competition with the ASUS VivoBook, the Acer Swift 3, and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 3.