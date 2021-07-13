Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:10 am

Redmi Note 10T 5G's India launch set for July 20

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G model in India on July 20. It will arrive as the brand's first 5G smartphone in the country. For the unversed, the handset is already available in Russia. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official announcement

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗜'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 #𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚!



Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! ☄️



Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. ✨



Excited? Get notified participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2Z — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 12, 2021

Design and display

The handset has a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 10T 5G, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

Redmi will announce the official pricing details of the Note 10T 5G smartphone at the July 20 launch event. For reference, in Russia, it costs RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 4GB/128GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India and will probably go on its first sale during the upcoming Prime Day sale (July 26-27).