Ahead of launch, POCO F3 GT's pricing details revealed

POCO is gearing up to launch the F3 GT smartphone in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, POCO India Director Anuj Sharma, in an interview with India Today, has confirmed that the handset will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Sharma has also revealed that the F3 GT will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It is POCO's first smartphone in India with AMOLED display

"We wanted a high refresh rate AMOLED panel with DC dimming, and we finally have the POCO F3 GT. This (F3 GT) is our first AMOLED display phone in India," said Sharma. DC Dimming technology optimizes the backlight by adjusting current drawn by the display.

It will offer HDR10+ support

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole design, an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black color options.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

According to Sharma, the POCO F3 GT will be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India and the top-end variant will cost under Rs. 35,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.