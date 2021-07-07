POCO F3 GT tipped to arrive in India in early-August

POCO F3 GT said to be launched in India before August 11

POCO is working to launch a new F3 GT model in India. According to 91mobiles, the handset will make its debut "in the first 10 days of August" i.e. before August 11. The POCO F3 GT is said to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was launched in China in April. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53 dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it will offer a 16MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The POCO F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the pricing and availability details of the F3 GT smartphone at the time of the launch, which may in happen early-August. For reference, in China, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).