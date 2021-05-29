POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

POCO F3 GT to arrive in India between July-September

POCO has officially teased the arrival of a new F-series smartphone in India, called the F3 GT. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. According to the post, the handset will be launched in the third quarter of this year, i.e. between July-September. The device is rumored to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

First, have a look at the official teaser

"Locked loaded, finger on the triggers" The next F is closer than ever.



Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, pop-up gaming triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It might also offer an IP53-rated build quality.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the F3 GT model in India at the time of launch. For reference, in China, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) for its 6GB/128GB base version.