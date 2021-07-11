POCO F3 GT to feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 07:31 pm

POCO F3 GT will offer an aluminium alloy frame and glass body

POCO is expected to launch its F3 GT model in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the company has shared some design details of the handset. It will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, and will have three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official teaser

Level up your Bevel game with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame.



The POCO Community will always be the first to get the inside scoop on what's happening at POCO. Want to be one of them?



Check out this space for Round 2 of sign-ups.



P.S. Btw, screenshot taken on #POCOF3GT pic.twitter.com/Nva32AgRcY — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 9, 2021

Design and display

The phone will offer a 120Hz OLED display

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an aluminium alloy frame, and physical pop-up gaming triggers on the shoulders. On the rear, the glass panel will pack a triple camera unit. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT is expected to sport a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 5,065mAh battery

The POCO F3 GT will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO F3 GT: Pricing

Going by the expected specifications, the POCO F3 GT will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The pricing details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch in early-August.