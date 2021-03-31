-
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED and VivoBook models launched in India
Expanding its portfolio of laptops in India, ASUS has launched the ZenBook 13 OLED and a bunch of VivoBook models in the country.
The line-up is powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 U-Series processors and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 54,990. The devices come in clamshell as well as flip form factors.
Here's our roundup.
Laptop #1
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED: Priced at Rs. 79,990
The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED features slim bezels and a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
It runs on AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 7 5700U processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
The device also packs a 67Wh battery and an HD IR camera.
Laptop #2
ASUS VivoBook S S14: Costs Rs. 65,990
The ASUS VivoBook S S14 offers a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a touchpad with fingerprint scanner, and a backlit keyboard.
It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset, combined with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
The machine boots Windows 10 Home and houses a 50Wh battery.
Laptop #3, #4
ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15: Priced at Rs. 58,990
The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15 come with a 14.0-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD screen, respectively.
They draw power from AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/Ryzen 5 5500U processors, along with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage.
The laptops pack an HD camera, a 42Wh battery, and a Harman Kardon-certified microphone with Cortana voice recognition.
Laptop #5
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14: Costs Rs. 59,990
The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 has a flip form factor, a 14.0-inch Full-HD screen, and an HD camera.
It runs on AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 3 5300U chipsets, coupled with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage.
The device boots Windows 10 Home and has a 42Wh battery.
Laptop #6, #7
ASUS VivoBook 15, 17: Price starts at Rs. 54,990
The ASUS VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 17 sport a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Full-HD screen, respectively.
They are powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset, combined with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.
The VivoBook 15 has a 37Wh battery, while the VivoBook 17 packs a bigger 47Wh battery.