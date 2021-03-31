Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 06:14 pm

Expanding its portfolio of laptops in India, ASUS has launched the ZenBook 13 OLED and a bunch of VivoBook models in the country. The line-up is powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 U-Series processors and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 54,990. The devices come in clamshell as well as flip form factors. Here's our roundup.

Laptop #1 ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED: Priced at Rs. 79,990

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED features slim bezels and a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs on AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 7 5700U processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The device also packs a 67Wh battery and an HD IR camera.

Laptop #2 ASUS VivoBook S S14: Costs Rs. 65,990

The ASUS VivoBook S S14 offers a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a touchpad with fingerprint scanner, and a backlit keyboard. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset, combined with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The machine boots Windows 10 Home and houses a 50Wh battery.

Laptop #3, #4 ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15: Priced at Rs. 58,990

The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15 come with a 14.0-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD screen, respectively. They draw power from AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/Ryzen 5 5500U processors, along with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptops pack an HD camera, a 42Wh battery, and a Harman Kardon-certified microphone with Cortana voice recognition.

Laptop #5 ASUS VivoBook Flip 14: Costs Rs. 59,990

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 has a flip form factor, a 14.0-inch Full-HD screen, and an HD camera. It runs on AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/Ryzen 5 5500U/Ryzen 3 5300U chipsets, coupled with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The device boots Windows 10 Home and has a 42Wh battery.

Laptop #6, #7 ASUS VivoBook 15, 17: Price starts at Rs. 54,990