Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion to debut in India on August 17

Motorola will introduce the Edge 20 series in India on August 17, the tech giant has confirmed. The line-up for the Indian market will include the vanilla Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion models. The latter will be a rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite but with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor instead of a Dimensity 720 chipset. Here are the details.

Design and display

The Edge 20 flaunts a 144Hz OLED display

Motorola Edge 20 features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a 144Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with HDR10 and 10-bit color support. The Edge 20 Fusion is said to sport a similar design and the same 6.7-inch OLED display but with a lower 90Hz refresh rate. The former has an in-display fingerprint reader while the latter will get a side-mounted scanner.

Information

The Edge 20 Fusion will boast a 108MP main camera

Motorola Edge 20 bears a 108MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The Edge 20 Fusion shall offer a similar arrangement, but with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor replacing the telephoto camera.

Both the phones will get two years of Android updates

Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast-charging support. The Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The duo will run on Android 11-based MyUX and will receive two years of Android updates.

Information

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be announced at the time of their launch, which will take place on August 17 at 12pm. We expect the line-up to start at around Rs. 25,000.