Mi MIX 4 spotted on TENAA; variants revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 12:25 am

Mi MIX 4 to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM

Xiaomi is working to launch the Mi MIX 4 smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing its variant details. As per the listing, the handset will come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Reports suggest that a 12GB/512GB model is also expected. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will have a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Mi MIX 4 is expected to feature an IP68-rated built with an uninterrupted screen, slim bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device may bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a pixel density of 395ppi.

Information

The phone will get a 32MP under-display selfie camera

The Mi MIX 4 is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be an in-display 32MP snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/888+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

At present, the official pricing information of the Mi MIX 4 is unknown. However, going by the specifications, it could carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 60,000.