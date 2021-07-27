Prior to launch, Motorola Edge 20 Pro's render leaked

Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 01:02 pm

Motorola Edge 20 Pro's design revealed via leaked press render

Motorola is all set to launch its Edge 20 series of smartphones in China on August 5. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the press render of the Edge 20 Pro model, revealing its design details. According to the leak, the handset will have a punch-hole design, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and triple rear cameras with a 108MP main sensor.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz OLED panel

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a Google Assistant button, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come in blue, white, and black color variants.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 5. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 40,000.