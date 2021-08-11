iQOO 8 Pro to offer 50MP triple rear camera setup

iQOO 8 Pro's camera specifications revealed

Vivo-backed iQOO will launch its iQOO 8 series of flagship smartphones on August 17. The line-up will include the vanilla iQOO 8 and 8 Pro models. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has released a teaser image of the Pro variant, revealing that it will sport a 50MP triple rear camera system. Here are more details.

It will offer a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate

The iQOO 8 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device is likely to bear a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

There will be a 48MP ultra-wide lens

The iQOO 8 Pro will be equipped with a 50MP primary shooter with 5-axis stabilization, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an unknown tertiary camera. For selfies, a 16MP front snapper is expected.

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset

The iQOO 8 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,200mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch on August 17. However, considering the top-of-the-line specifications, it should cost around Rs. 50,000.