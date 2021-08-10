iQOO 8 series' promotional poster leaked; design and features revealed

Aug 10, 2021

iQOO 8 Pro will be available in a BMW M Motorosport color variant

iQOO is gearing up to launch its all-new 8 and 8 Pro smartphones in China on August 17. In the latest development, a new promotional poster of the handsets has appeared online (via Weibo), revealing their design details. The iQOO 8 Pro will have a curved display and will be offered in at least two colorways, including a BMW M Motorsport edition.

Design and display

The phones will flaunt an AMOLED display

iQOO 8 will be offered in a black carbon fiber variant

The iQOO 8 line-up will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla iQOO 8 is said to bear a flat AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 10-bit color support. The 8 Pro is likely to boast a similar set of features but with a 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED panel.

Information

They will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 8 series will sport an L-shaped triple rear camera layout, comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.46) tertiary snapper. For selfies, a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

They will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO 8 line-up will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 8 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 17. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000.