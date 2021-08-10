Redmi 10 spotted on e-commerce websites; full specifications leaked

Redmi is likely to launch a new budget-range smartphone, called the Redmi 10, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on several e-commerce platforms, revealing its design, specifications, and pricing details. The Redmi 10 will come with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ LCD display

Redmi 10's Sea Blue color variant will have a gradient finish

The Redmi 10 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be offered in Pebble White, Carbon Black, and Sea Blue color options.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera.

It will boot MIUI 12 based on Android 11

MediaTek Helio G88 is a 64-bit octa-core processor

The Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10 was spotted on a Singaporean e-retailer with a price-tag of SGD 249 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.