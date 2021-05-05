Redmi K40 Gaming Edition spotted on Google Play Console

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 12:40 am

Redmi is gearing up to launch the K40 Gaming Edition in the global markets soon.

In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Google Play Console, hinting at its imminent arrival.

For the unversed, the K40 Gaming Edition was announced in China last month. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 67W fast-charging support.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and pop-up shoulder buttons for gaming. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It is offered in four color options.

Information

There is a 64MP triple rear camera unit

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: Pricing

The global pricing details of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 6GB/128GB model.