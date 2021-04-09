HMD Global has announced six new Nokia-branded phones, called the C10, C20, G10, G20, X10, and X20. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Є79 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The C10, C20, and X10 handsets will be up for purchase starting June, the G20 and X20 will be available starting May, while the G10 will go on sale later this month. Here's our roundup.

Entry-level phones Nokia C10 and C20 run on Android 11 (Go edition)

The Nokia C10 and C20 feature a waterdrop notch, thick bezels, and a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with a 2D Panda Glass protection. They draw power from a Unisoc SC7331e and SC9863a chipset, respectively, paired with up to 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The duo boots Android 11 (Go edition).

Information Both the phones have a 5MP rear camera

The Nokia C10 and C20 have a single 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

Budget-friendly Nokia G10 and G20 support 10W fast-charging

The Nokia G10 and G20 feature a waterdrop notch, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. The former is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery while the latter runs on a Helio G35 processor and a 5,050mAh battery. The duo supports 10W fast-charging and comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Information Up front, they have an 8MP camera

Nokia G10 has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The G20 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The duo sports an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Mid-rangers Nokia X10, X20 are powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor

The Nokia X10 and X20 offer a punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They are backed by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11.

Information X20 has a 32MP selfie camera

Nokia X10 has a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. The X20 offers a similar arrangement but with a 64MP main camera. Up front, they have an 8MP and 32MP selfie shooter, respectively.

Pocket-pinch Nokia C10, C20, G10, G20, X10, and X20: Pricing