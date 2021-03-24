Alongside the flagship 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, OnePlus has also announced an India-exclusive model, called the 9R. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 39,999 and will go on sale from April 14 onwards via Amazon. As for the key highlights, it features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras, and supports 65W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It offers a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 9R has a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options.

Information The smartphone has a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The OnePlus 9R is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Offers OnePlus 9R 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9R 5G costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The pre-orders for the device will start early-April and the sale will be held from April 14 onwards. Buyers can avail up to 5% cashback with select American Express cards on OnePlus's e-store.