Redmi Note 10 Pro's sale today at 12pm: Details hereLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 11:31 am
Redmi Note 10 Pro, which was launched in India earlier this month, went on its first sale last week.
The premium mid-ranger is all set to go on sale for the second time in India today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.
It comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz screen, stereo speakers, and quad rear cameras.
What works and what doesn'tRedmi Note 10 ProOur RatingPros:Bright and smooth 120Hz AMOLED displayGood stereo speakersVersatile camerasExcellent battery life with fast-chargingCons:Low-light photography is averageAdvertisements in UINo 5G support
Design and display
It flaunts a Super AMOLED screen
The Redmi Note 10 Pro features an IP53-rated build quality, a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colors.
Information
There is a 64MP primary camera
The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
The smartphone supports 33W fast-charging
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Redmi Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards on Amazon and Mi.com.