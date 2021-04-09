Expanding its range of budget smartphones in India, TECNO has launched the SPARK 7 handset with a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale starting April 16 via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display There is an HD+ display

The TECNO SPARK 7 features a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the plastic rear panel, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green color options.

Information It sports an 8MP front camera with dual-LED flash

The TECNO SPARK 7 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and an AI lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter with dual-LED flash.

Internals The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

The TECNO SPARK 7 draws power from a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a headphone jack.

Information TECNO SPARK 7: Pricing and availability