Huawei launches Smart TVs with 120Hz 4K screen, Devialet-tuned speakersLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 03:26 pm
Huawei has launched its Smart Screen V-series of televisions in China. They are offered in four sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch.
The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,800) and will be up for grabs from April 14 onwards.
The TVs have a 4K LCD display, a quad-core chipset, a pop-up camera, and run on HarmonyOS.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The TVs have a 120Hz screen refresh rate
The Huawei Smart Screen V-series has an aluminium alloy frame with a plastic back panel.
The TVs feature a rectangular screen with slim bezels and are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes.
All the models offer a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For audio, there are Devialet-tuned speakers with a total output of up to 75W.
Information
The line-up comes with a built-in pop-up camera
The Huawei Smart Screen V-series has three HDMI ports, a USB 3.0 port, an RJ45 port, an AV port, a 24MP pop-up camera for calls, and six microphones. For wireless connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.1.
Features
The TVs offer up to 64GB of internal storage
Huawei Smart Screen V-series draws power from a quad-core processor, mated to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots HarmonyOS.
The televisions come with a smart screen touch remote control, featuring a built-in NFC tag, which allows users to project audio as well as video content from their smartphones to the TV screen without using Wi-Fi.
Information
Huawei Smart Screen V-series: Pricing
In China, the Huawei Smart Screen V 55-inch model costs CNY 5,499 (Rs. 62,800), the 65-inch model is priced at CNY 7,999 (Rs. 91,300), the 75-inch variant costs CNY 13,999 (Rs. 1.59 lakh), and the 85-inch version is priced at CNY 21,999 (Rs. 2.5 lakh).