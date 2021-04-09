Huawei has launched its Smart Screen V-series of televisions in China. They are offered in four sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,800) and will be up for grabs from April 14 onwards. The TVs have a 4K LCD display, a quad-core chipset, a pop-up camera, and run on HarmonyOS. Here's our roundup.

Design The TVs have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Huawei Smart Screen V-series has an aluminium alloy frame with a plastic back panel. The TVs feature a rectangular screen with slim bezels and are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. All the models offer a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For audio, there are Devialet-tuned speakers with a total output of up to 75W.

Information The line-up comes with a built-in pop-up camera

The Huawei Smart Screen V-series has three HDMI ports, a USB 3.0 port, an RJ45 port, an AV port, a 24MP pop-up camera for calls, and six microphones. For wireless connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.1.

Features The TVs offer up to 64GB of internal storage

Huawei Smart Screen V-series draws power from a quad-core processor, mated to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots HarmonyOS. The televisions come with a smart screen touch remote control, featuring a built-in NFC tag, which allows users to project audio as well as video content from their smartphones to the TV screen without using Wi-Fi.

Information Huawei Smart Screen V-series: Pricing