Ahead of launch, iQOO 7 Legend's AnTuTu scores leakedLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 03:09 pm
iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 7 Legend model in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the handset's AnTuTu benchmark scores.
As per the tip-off, the device has achieved one of the highest overall scores of 831,200, overtaking rivals like the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
iQOO 7 Legend is coming soon, reveals teaser
The engines are revved up and the race has begun. The monster is on its way to set new benchmarks of the game.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 9, 2021
Two performers come together to redefine performance!
So, get ready @BMWMotorsport! iQOO 7 Legend is on it's way! #iQOO7Series #MonsterInside #iQOO #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ZM5oVVx56i
Design and display
iQOO 7 boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display
The iQOO 7 Legend is known as the Legendary variant in China, and is essentially a standard iQOO 7 with BMW M Motorsport-inspired design.
It has a punch-hole cut-out, an aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
It sports a 48MP main camera
The iQOO 7 Legend features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It offers 120W fast-charging support
The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, as well as a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO 7 Legend: Pricing details
In India, the iQOO 7 Legend will be priced under Rs. 40,000. However, the official details will be declared at the time of launch later this month.