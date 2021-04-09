iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 7 Legend model in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the handset's AnTuTu benchmark scores. As per the tip-off, the device has achieved one of the highest overall scores of 831,200, overtaking rivals like the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Twitter Post iQOO 7 Legend is coming soon, reveals teaser

The engines are revved up and the race has begun. The monster is on its way to set new benchmarks of the game.



Two performers come together to redefine performance!



So, get ready @BMWMotorsport! iQOO 7 Legend is on it's way! #iQOO7Series #MonsterInside #iQOO #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ZM5oVVx56i — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 9, 2021

Design and display iQOO 7 boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 7 Legend is known as the Legendary variant in China, and is essentially a standard iQOO 7 with BMW M Motorsport-inspired design. It has a punch-hole cut-out, an aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 Legend features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It offers 120W fast-charging support

The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, as well as a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 7 Legend: Pricing details