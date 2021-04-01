-
iQOO 7 BMW Edition to debut as iQOO 7 LegendLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 01:04 pm
The iQOO 7's BMW M Motorsport variant (aka Legendary Edition) will be launched in India as iQOO 7 Legend, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed.
This model has a white-colored back panel with "Fascination meets Innovation" slogan written on stripes of the BMW M Motorsport logo.
The upcoming iQOO 7 Legend will be priced under Rs. 40,000, the company had teased last month.
Design and display
The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display
The iQOO 7, which was launched in China in January, features a punch-hole cut-out, an aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300-nits of max brightness.
It is offered in Black Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition variants.
Information
It sports a 48MP main camera
The iQOO 7 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It supports 120W fast-charging
The iQOO 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.cIt boots Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
The handset has dual linear motors with 3D vibration, VC cooling technology, and offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO 7 Legend: Pricing and availability
In India, the iQOO 7 Legend will be priced anywhere between Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 39,990. However, the official details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen later this month.