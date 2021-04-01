The iQOO 7's BMW M Motorsport variant (aka Legendary Edition) will be launched in India as iQOO 7 Legend, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed. This model has a white-colored back panel with "Fascination meets Innovation" slogan written on stripes of the BMW M Motorsport logo. The upcoming iQOO 7 Legend will be priced under Rs. 40,000, the company had teased last month.

The iQOO 7, which was launched in China in January, features a punch-hole cut-out, an aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300-nits of max brightness. It is offered in Black Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition variants.

The iQOO 7 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The iQOO 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.cIt boots Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The handset has dual linear motors with 3D vibration, VC cooling technology, and offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

