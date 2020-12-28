Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is likely to launch its flagship iQOO 7 smartphone in mid-January 2021. In the latest development, a pre-sale poster of the phone has been spotted at a retail outlet in China, revealing its key specifications and features. As per the leak, the iQOO 7 will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display iQOO 7: At a glance

The iQOO 7 is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per a recent leak, iQOO 7 will have a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 7 is expected to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

