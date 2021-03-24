iQOO is working to launch the iQOO 7 model in India soon. As per an official teaser, the handset will cost 'Rs. 3x,990,' meaning it will be priced anywhere between Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 39,990. To recall, the iQOO 7 was announced in China in January. It comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and industry-leading 120W fast-charging technology.

The iQOO 7 features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Backland, Latent Blue, and Legendary color options.

The iQOO 7 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The iQOO 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based iQOO UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

