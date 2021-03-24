-
iQOO 7 to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India
iQOO is working to launch the iQOO 7 model in India soon. As per an official teaser, the handset will cost 'Rs. 3x,990,' meaning it will be priced anywhere between Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 39,990.
To recall, the iQOO 7 was announced in China in January. It comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and industry-leading 120W fast-charging technology.
Take a look at the teaser
What's better than Bang For The Buck?— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021
More Bang, Less Bucks!
Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever.
Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr
Design and display
The phone offers a Full-HD+ display
The iQOO 7 features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Backland, Latent Blue, and Legendary color options.
Information
It sports a 48MP main camera
The iQOO 7 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
The iQOO 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based iQOO UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO 7: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 7 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen soon. The handset will be priced in the range of Rs. 30,990-39,990.