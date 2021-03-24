Motorola is expected to launch the G50 smartphone on March 25. The handset has been spotted on TENAA certification site with model number XT2137-2, revealing that it will come with a 5,000mAh battery, 10W fast-charging, and Android 11 support. Separately, DealNTech has shared the renders of the phone, confirming a waterdrop notch design and a 48MP triple rear camera system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will offer a 90Hz screen

The Moto G50 will feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will house a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Gray and Blue colors.

Information It will be equipped with a 13MP selfie camera

The Moto G50 shall sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 13MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The smartphone will be backed by a Snapdragon 480 chipset

The Moto G50 will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

