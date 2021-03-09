-
Ahead of launch, iQOO Neo5's design and display features confirmed
iQOO is all set to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the Neo5 on March 16 in China.
Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a poster on Weibo, revealing that the handset will offer a 120Hz OLED panel and a dedicated display chip that can analyze the content and upgrade SDR images to HDR level.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The phone will offer HDR10+ support
The iQOO Neo5 will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.61-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz.
Information
It will sport a 48MP primary camera
The iQOO Neo5 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie camera.
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor
The iQOO Neo 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo5 will be announced at the March 16 launch event. However, the handset is tipped to cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700).