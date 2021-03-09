iQOO is all set to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the Neo5 on March 16 in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a poster on Weibo, revealing that the handset will offer a 120Hz OLED panel and a dedicated display chip that can analyze the content and upgrade SDR images to HDR level. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will offer HDR10+ support

The iQOO Neo5 will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.61-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz.

Information It will sport a 48MP primary camera

The iQOO Neo5 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. On the front, it may offer a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor

The iQOO Neo 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability