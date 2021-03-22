OnePlus is working on a new Nord series smartphone, which is bring referred to as the Nord N1 (codenamed 'Ebba'). In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared renders of the phone, giving us a glimpse into its design features. As per the images, it will feature a left-aligned punch-hole design, a 6.49-inch flat display, and triple cameras on the back.

Design and display It will have a fingerprint reader on the side

The OnePlus Nord N1 will have a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular-shaped triple camera unit. The handset shall house a flat, 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen, possibly with 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information A 16MP selfie camera is expected

OnePlus Nord N1 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary camera. However, their specifications are unknown as of now. For selfies, it may offer a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The phone will run on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord N1 is expected to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord N1: Pricing and availability