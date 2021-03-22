Vivo has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Y72 5G, in Thailand. The handset is priced at THB 9,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) and will go on sale starting March 31. As for the key highlights, the Y72 5G sports a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone is offered in two color options

Vivo Y72 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a vertically-aligned triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Black and Dream Glow color options.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie snapper

Vivo Y72 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots Funtouch OS 11.1

Vivo V72 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y72 5G: Pricing and availability