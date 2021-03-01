Samsung Galaxy A32, which is available in Europe and Thailand, will be launched in India on March 5 and go on sale the same day, according to Gadgets360. The company has officially listed the handset on its website, confirming the key specifications. In India, the Galaxy A32 will come with an octa-core 2GHz chipset, a quad rear camera, and a 90Hz screen.

Design and display It offers a Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy A32 features a glass body with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White color options.

Information It has a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A32 sports a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery

In India, the Galaxy A32 is listed with an octa-core 2GHz chipset (possibly MediaTek Helio G80), coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32: Pricing