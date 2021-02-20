Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A32's 4G variant in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the renders of the phone, revealing its design details. According to the images, the A32 4G will have an Infinity-U display instead of the Infinity-V screen found on the A32 5G - the company's cheapest 5G phone yet. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 4G might offer an AMOLED screen

The Galaxy A32 4G will feature a U-shaped notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will sport a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in at least Black and White color options.

Information The handset will pack a 48MP main camera

The Galaxy A32 4G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will bear a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Helio G85 chipset

The Galaxy A32 4G will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Pricing and availability