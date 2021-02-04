-
Nokia 1.4, with 4,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras, launched
Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 1.4 handset in the global markets. It carries a price-tag of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200).
As for the highlights, it comes with a Qualcomm 215 chipset, dual rear cameras, VoLTE support, and runs on Android 10 (Go edition).
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Nokia 1.4: At a glance
The Nokia 1.4 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a circular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Nokia 1.4 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP camera on the front side.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 1.4 is powered by a Qualcomm 215 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 5W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
As for the pocket-pinch, the Nokia 1.4 bears a starting price-tag of $99 (approximately Rs. 7,200) for the entry-level 1GB/16GB model. The prices of the 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB variants are yet to be revealed.