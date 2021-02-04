Last updated on Feb 04, 2021, 12:05 am

Expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 1.4 handset in the global markets. It carries a price-tag of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200). As for the highlights, it comes with a Qualcomm 215 chipset, dual rear cameras, VoLTE support, and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 1.4: At a glance

The Nokia 1.4 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a circular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 1.4 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 1.4 is powered by a Qualcomm 215 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 5W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability