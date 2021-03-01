-
Samsung Galaxy A52's camera and display specifications leakedLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 04:24 pm
-
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 model soon. In the latest development, tipster Roland Quandt has revealed the handset's display and camera specifications.
The leak claims that the Galaxy A52's 4G and 5G variants will sport a 90Hz and 120Hz screen, respectively, along with a 64MP quad rear camera unit.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A52 will have an AMOLED panel
-
Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels. On the rear, a rectangular module will house four cameras.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with 800-nits maximum brightness and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate.
It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
The handset will sport a 64MP main camera
-
Samsung Galaxy A52 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1
-
Samsung Galaxy A52's 4G and 5G models will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
The handset should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy A52: Pricing and availability
-
Presently, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A52. However, considering the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000 in India.