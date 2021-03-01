Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 model soon. In the latest development, tipster Roland Quandt has revealed the handset's display and camera specifications. The leak claims that the Galaxy A52's 4G and 5G variants will sport a 90Hz and 120Hz screen, respectively, along with a 64MP quad rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 will have an AMOLED panel

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels. On the rear, a rectangular module will house four cameras. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with 800-nits maximum brightness and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will sport a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Up front, it is likely to offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy A52's 4G and 5G models will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G processor, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The handset should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

